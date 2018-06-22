IIFA Rocks 2018: Pritam, Nushrat enthrall Bollywood lovers in Bangkok

BANGKOK – It was a night full of dance, music, glitz and glamour as Bollywood personalities like Pritam Chakraborty, Nushrat Bharucha and Mouni Roy lit up the stage with their electrifying performance at the much-awaited IIFA Rocks event at the Siam Niramit Theatre here on Friday.

The 2,000-seater theatre, which is touted as the world’s highest stage, was almost a full house as fans flocked there to catch a glimpse of their favorite stars – Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Dia Mirza, Konkona Sen Sharma and Rahul Bose among many others.

Setting the mood just right, Nushrat, who is currently riding high on the success of her latest release “Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety”, danced on the numbers like “Dil Chori”, “Chote Chote Peg”, “Bom Diggy” and “Kaun Nachdi”.

“I am just really glad that I have a superhit album where the whole performance only needs my film songs and nothing else. I am very happy to be dancing to my own songs,” Nushrat told IANS.

Up next was television actress Mouni, who is all set to make her big screen debut with the Akshay Kumar starrer “Gold”, who dazzled the stage starting with “Tareefan” then “Ek Do Teen”, “Disco Disco” and “Saiyaan Tera Trippy Trippy”.

The event was hosted by actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Kartik Aaryan, who kept the audience entertained with their quirky one liners like “Garbari sabse hoti hai, Trump ko dekhlo (everyone makes a mistake, look at Trump).”

And like all great things in life, the best thing was kept for last – music composer Pritam Chakraborty’s performance.

Taking to the stage at the very end after a series of delays, Pritam and his orchestra paid a tribute to IIFA 2018’s theme of preservation of cinema by playing to some moments of the Dadasaheb Phalke classic “Raja Harishchandra”, a silent film, which released in 1913.

The IIFA Rocks night also celebrated the technical awards event, where Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif starrer “Jagga Jasoos” topped the winners’ list in the technical categories for the 19th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards.

Directed by Anurag Basu, “Jagga Jasoos” is about a boy named Jagga, whose adoptive father, Bagchi, enrolls him in a boarding school and mysteriously disappears.

The film cornered three awards in the technical category, including Background Score, Best Choreography and Special Effects.