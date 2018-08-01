IHCNJ to hold next health fair on August 26

The Indian Health Camp of New Jersey (IHCNJ) will hold their annual health fair and American Red Cross blood drive on Sunday, August 26, at the Durga Temple in Princeton, New Jersey from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The camp will feature a health screening and disease awareness and prevention fair along with a blood drive by in conjunction with the American Red Cross, it will be open to all pre-registered participants above the age of 40.

The health screening will include blood tests, EKGs, physical exams, dental exams, mental health screening and counseling, vision screening for glaucoma and diabetic retinopathy, cardiology and physical therapy counseling, various types of cancer screening and prevention education, chronic disease self management, diabetes and stroke education, HIV testing and education, dietary counseling, pharmacy counseling and much more.

All pre-registered participants are requested to arrive no later than 8:30 a.m. on the day of the screening and recommended to be fasting from 12 midnight, they are also advised to continue to take their prescription medications and encouraged to drink water even in the morning of the blood test.

Breakfast and lunch will be provided to all participants and volunteers.

The registration form to participate in this health fair is available on organization web site at www.IHCNJ.org and the completed registration form can be mailed to IHCNJ, P.O. Box 5686, Hillsborough, NJ 08844 on or before August 15.

IHCNJ will hold their last health fair for the year on November 18, at the Shree Swaminarayan Temple in Secaucus, New Jersey where the influenza vaccination will be offered to qualified participants.

In addition IHCNJ will hold their 20th Anniversary Gala with a Bollywood Musical evening and dinner on December 1 at the Balaji Temple Auditorium.