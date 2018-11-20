IHCNJ holds health fair in Secaucus

The Indian Health Camp of New Jersey (IHCNJ) held a health screening and disease awareness and prevention fair on Sunday, November 18 at the Shree Swaminarayan Temple in Secaucus, New Jersey.

The health fair was open to all pre-registered participants without any medical insurance or people who are underinsured with high deductible to receive preventive screening, education and counseling on medical, dental and mental health disorders.

A comprehensive health screening included blood test, EKG, vision screening for glaucoma and diabetic retinopathy, physical examination, dental screening, cardiology and physical therapy counseling, various types of cancer screening and prevention education, women disorders, chronic diseases screening for diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular disorders and mental health disorders.

Many other ancillary screening and counseling were also provided including dietary counseling and physical therapy.

A free flu vaccine was given to more than 200 participants from the local Walgreens as part of community outreach for non-profits.

Each year, between 12,000 and 56,000 people die from influenza related complications which can be prevented by giving vaccination to high risk, elderly individuals and small children.

More than 25 people donated to the blood drive from American Red Cross.

The dedicated team from the State of New Jersey Commission for the Blind provided thorough eye screening to qualified patients to promote their noble cause of preventing blindness in the community.

Many local health care organizations and county health clinics provided their services to include mammogram on site to more than 50 women.

Mental health education and counseling were provided by mental health experts to recognize and treat depression, stress, anxiety and many other disorders which are common but not discussed in South Asians due to social taboo, misbelief and denial.

Rupen Patel of Accurate Diagnostic Labs provided free basic blood test services on this day while Secaucus Mayor Mr. Mike Gonnelli and other local business entrepreneurs visited the health fair to extend their support.

Breakfast and lunch were provided to all participants and volunteers.

To date, IHCNJ has provided screening to more than 10,000 needy people in South Asian communities throughout New Jersey since its inception in 1998.

IHCNJ have held health fairs throughout the year in Somerset, Weehawken, Bridgewater, South Brunswick and Secaucus.

IHCNJ will celebrate their 20th Anniversary Dinner Gala with musical program to raise funds on December 1, from 4 to 10 p.m. at the Balaji Temple Auditorium in Bridgewater, New Jersey.