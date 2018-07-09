IHCNJ holds health fair at Balaji Mandir in Bridgewater

The Indian Health Camp of New Jersey held one of their Health Fairs on Sunday, July 8 at Sri Venkateswara Temple (Balaji Mandir) in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

More than 150 people, who were either uninsured or underinsured, attended this health fair where they were given a health screening and information on disease awareness and prevention.

The health fair was open to all pre-registered participants above the age of 40 without any medical insurance and they were given health screenings including a blood test, EKG, vision screening for glaucoma and diabetic retinopathy, a physical examination, cardiology, various types of cancer screening and prevention, chronic disease self-management, information on diabetes and stroke, HIV testing, dietary counseling and a mental health screening by SAMHIN and ZUFALL Health.

Lions International Governor Lion Armando Guerra and Council Chair Lion Mahesh Chitnis attended the health fair and provided their support to IHNCJ for any future activities.

The Indian Health Camp of New Jersey is a non-profit organization under tax exempt code 501© (3) which has been holding health fairs regularly throughout the year for the past 20 years to benefit needy people in the Indian American community.

Their next health fair will be on Sunday, Aug. 26 at Durga Temple in South Brunswick, New Jersey.

IHCNJ will celebrate their 20th anniversary with a Bollywood musical evening and dinner on Saturday, Dec. 1, at Balaji Temple Auditorium from 4 p.m. onwards.