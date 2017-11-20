IHCNJ holds annual health fair at Swaminarayan Temple in Secaucus

SECAUCUS, NJ – The Indian Health Camp of New Jersey held their 13th annual Health Fair at Shree Swaminarayan Temple in Secaucus, New Jersey on Sunday, November 12.

At the fair, more than 300 people received comprehensive health care services with more than 50 women receiving a mammogram from local health care organizations and county health clinics and more than 125 received a flu vaccine, which was organized by Ritesh Shah, the chairperson of patient education subcommittee, and a pharmacist and entrepreneur.

The health fair was open to all pre-registered participants above the age of 40 who do not have health insurance as well as people who are underinsured with a high deductible.

These people received preventive screening, education and counseling on medical, dental and mental health disorders.

The comprehensive health screening included a blood test, an EKG, a vision screening for glaucoma and diabetic retinopathy, a physical examination, a dental screening, cardiology and physical therapy counseling, various types of cancer screening and prevention education, women disorders, chronic diseases screening for diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular disorders and mental health disorders as well as dietary counseling, medication management counseling and physical therapy counseling from various physicians, dentists, mental health providers and other allied health care professionals.

The State of New Jersey Commission for the Blind also provided thorough eye screenings to qualified patients to promote their noble cause of preventing blindness in the community.

Each year, between 12,000 and 56,000 people die from flu-related complications which can be prevented by giving a vaccination to those who are at high risk like the elderly and small children.

Mental health experts provided counseling on disorders such as depression, stress, anxiety and more as they are not commonly discussed in society and are a social taboo in the Indian American community.

Blood tests were monitored by Rupen Patel of Accurate Diagnostic Labs and will be reviewed by physicians and mailed to the participants with a counseling note, if any abnormalities are detected in the test.

Amit Jani of Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) along with Secaucus Mayor Mike Gonnelli and Governor elect Phil Murphy visited the health fair to extend their support and appreciated the efforts of the volunteers and committee members of the Indian Health Camp of NJ and the management of Secaucus Temple for their continued support to the Indian American community.

IHCNJ has provided screening to more than 10,000 people in Indian American communities throughout New Jersey since its inception in 1999.

Next year, IHCNJ will celebrate 20 years and fund raising event will be held on December 1, 2018.