IFFM Festival Director Wins Award In Australia

Mitu Bhowmick Lange, the festival director of the annual Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), has been recognized with the 2017 Jill Robb Award from Film Victoria on behalf of the government here.

She has received the Jill Robb Screen leadership Award for outstanding leadership, mentorship and service to the Screen Industry, read a statement.

“I feel very humbled and honored at receiving this amazing recognition. Cinema and art are the biggest cultural bridges between countries, communities and people. We feel very blessed to be able to contribute in a small way and are very encouraged to do more,” Lange said in a statement.

Lange is also the founder of Mind blowing Films, a Melbourne-based film company specializing in the distribution of Indian films throughout Australia, new Zealand and Fiji. She has been contributing to the global outreach of Indian cinema with IFFM, which has had a close association with renowned names from the industry.