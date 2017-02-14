IBA public policy and advocacy group hosts ‘Know Your Rights’ seminar

By a Staff Writer, Posted On : February 14, 2017 2:52 pm

In recent weeks there have been a number of questions and concerns raised by minority and immigrant communities. In an effort to address these issues, the Indian Business Association (IBA) Legal Policy Group last week hosted a non-political and educational seminar. Nearly 200 individuals attended the Feb. 8 event at the TV Asia Studios in Edison, New Jersey.

They were joined by Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew Carey and the Middlesex County Chief of Detectives, Gerard McAleer, who discussed community policing efforts. The county prosecutor also reiterated the important relationship between immigrant/minority communities and local law enforcement. Chief McAleer discussed the efforts of local law enforcement in Middlesex County to recruit South Asian American and other minority candidates.

Following the county prosecutor’s presentation, a distinguished panel of lawyers, including Ehsan Chowdhry, Kunal Shah, Asma Warsi, and Punita Amin, discussed the law and the rights of individuals. The IBA Legal Panel was moderated by attorney Bhaveen Jani. The event was supported by the New Jersey South Asian Bar Association and the New Jersey Muslim Lawyers Association.

Issues covered by the IBA Legal Panel included the processing of visa applications, rights of individuals interviewed by ICE, and the deportation process. The panelists also discussed the ramifications of recent Executive Orders. The IBA Legal Panel also fielded dozens of questions from the audience.

This is the latest in a series of seminars hosted by the Indian Business Association. Past topics have included teenage drug use, the Affordable Care Act, neighborhood security, and economic opportunities for businesses in Newark.