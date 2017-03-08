IBA president Dhiren Amin receives police award

The Honor Legion of the Police Departments of the State of New Jersey President Michael Manzo presented the Honored Citizen Award to IBA President Dhiren Amin on March 3.

The Honor Legion is a nonpolitical association that fosters and encourages fraternal and charitable causes.

It was incorporated in 1966 under the simple premise of recognizing the ‘Finest of the Finest’ for their many acts of heroism and valor.

Till date more than 6,000 law enforcement officers, representing agencies throughout the state of New Jersey, have been accepted into the association.