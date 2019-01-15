IALI holds Oath Ceremony for 2019 Elected Executive officers

More than 200 people attended the Oath Ceremony for the India Association of Long Island’s (IALI) Elected Executive officers, as well as the Executive Council members and Ad-hoc committees members, on Friday, January 11 at the Executive & Legislative Building in Mineola, New York.

Among the guests there were Richard Nicolello Presiding Office, Nassau County Legislature and Jack Schliemann, the Nassau County Comptroller and Past President of IALI.

A welcome speech was given by Zahid Syed, the Commissioner of Human Rights Nassau County, after which Indu Gajwani, the Cultural Chair of IALI 2019 spoke.

Dr. Anila Midha, Past President IALI, did the honors by introducing the newly elected president Lalit Aery and Gunjan Rastogi, the past president 2018 , was presented a plaque.

Those who took Oath included: President Lalit Aery, Vice President Shashi Malik, Secretary HarGovind Gupta and Treasurer Rajeev Chaudhary; the Exacutive committee members Kuljeet Ahluwalia, Sushil Khanna, Neeru Bhambri, Ravi Kanta Verma, Deepa Goyal, Dr. Ramesh Gupta and Neelam Srivastava; and Advisory Committee members Dr. Anila Midha and Mrs. Bina Sabapathy.

The Oath ceremony continued with swearing in of Chair Persons and committee members including Indu Gajwani, Jyoti Bhatia Gupta, Anju Sharma, Narinder Kapoor, Harsha Padmanabhan, Mohan Sharma, Suresh Bansal, Veena Sareen Lamba, Rashmi Mittal, Anjana Kashayap, Shobha Prakash, Sunita Jain, Mukesh Modi, Rakesh Jaggi (Pinki), Kiran Gupta, Rizwana Malik, Sanju Sharma, Jagmohan Kalra, Yogita Puri (Sonia), Anu Thapar, Renu Kapoor, Kiran Arora, Sushma Kaushik, Vijay Goswamy and Balaji Nagraj.