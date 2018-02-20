IALI celebrates Valentine Day sending the message of Love, Friendship, Peace and Harmony

India Association Of Long Island (IALI) celebrated Valentine Day on Saturday Feb 10 at The Inn At New Hyde Park. This elegant event was attended by more than 200 very distinguished guests. They represented who is who of Indian community including many past and current presidents of various organizations like AAPI, AIA, Vegetarian Vision, RANA, Vaisakhi 5K, Nargis Dutt Foundation and IALI.

The Master of ceremony for the event was cultural chair Mrs. Amita Karwal who conducted the program very smoothly. The well-organized program started with Latin Salsa dance to captivate the attention of the audience. IALI President Mrs. Gunjan Rastogi delivered a message of love, friendship, peace and harmony – which she said is very much needed in today’s world. In her speech she also expressed her desire to start a Scholarship fund for Students based on Merit. She welcomed the guests and introduced her executive team to the audience. The names of the executive committee members, including their titles were displayed on two large screens. All members of the team received thunderous applause from the audience.

President Mrs. Gunjan Rastogi invited the IALI past presidents, Dr. Avtar Singh Josen, Dr. Narendra Hadpawat, Dr. Jagdish Gupta, Mr. Gobind Munjal, Dr. Sukhvinder Ranu and Mr. Satnam Singh Parhar, along with the founders of IALI in attendance Dr. Prabhakar Kale and Mr. Naveen Shah for traditional cake cutting ceremony.

After the introduction, the couples in the audience were invited to play a Valentine theme game, the winner was Dr. B.Gilja and his wife. IALI Committee contributed to dozens of door prizes which were won by Lucky guests in the raffle. There was photo booth to take pictures and create memories of this memorable day. The audience was served delicious food from both The Inn and Mint Restaurant. There was a lot of dancing to DJ Parminder’s music who played very good selection of Western and Indian dance numbers. Guests thoroughly enjoyed the venue, the ambience and the program. Overall, there was lot of love and appreciation in the air, in the true spirit of Valentine day. Vote of thanks was given by the Secretary Mrs. Shashi Malik.

The credit for the success of this event goes to IALI President Mrs.Gunjan Rastogi, IALI officers Mr. Lalit Aery, Vice President, Mrs. Shashi Malik, Secretary and Mr. Hargovind Gupta, Treasurer and all other executive committee members who worked tirelessly to make this event roaring success.

The President Mrs. Gunjan Rastogi announced IALI signature program “IndiaFest” is planned for Sunday, September 30 2018, at Bar Beach Long Island and urged all to mark their calendars.