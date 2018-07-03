IALI celebrates 40th anniversary in Long Island

The India Association of Long Island (IALI), a non-profit organization, celebrated their 40th anniversary at their annual gala on Saturday, June 30, at Leonard’s Palazzo in Great Neck, Long Island, New York.

Five individuals were honored at the gala for their achievements and exemplary service to community and were presented by Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino, who praised the Indian community for its increasing presence and contributions to the region.

These include:

Dr. Dev R. Chitkara, MD, FACS

Dr. Vishnu Dayal, Ph.D

Dr. Neeta Jain, Ph.D

Dr. Jagga Rao Alluri, MD

Dr. Nirmal Kumar, Dr. Ish Kumar and Mr. Sanjay Khurana, founders of Human Care Medical Charitable Trust

The event was very well attended by IALI members, families and friends of the honorees’, community leaders and other representatives of many organizations.

The program commenced with opening remarks by IALI Secretary Shashi Malik, followed by IALI Cultural Chair Amita Karwal who introduced a dance program, “Jhalkiyan” – a medley of dances from different regions of India starting with Ganesh Vandana, Ghoomar from Rajasthan, Lavani from Maharashtra, Kathak classical dance from North India and Bhangara from Punjab, exquisitely performed by Jyotika Patel, Neelam Modi, Vrinda Shorewala and Manjari Parikh respectively.

In her speech, IALI President Gunjan Rastogi spoke eloquently and walked the audience through a presentation that highlighted all the IALI forums and IALI events held so far this year and thanked all of the attendees for their support.

She also reminded everyone to attend the IndiaFest on Sunday, September 23, at North Hempstead Park (BAR Beach) in Port Washington, New York.