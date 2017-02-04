I Was Like Badrinath: Varun Dhawan

MUMBAI

Actor Varun Dhawan says that at one point of time, he was like his character Badrinath from the forthcoming film “Badrinath Ki Dulhania”.

“Badrinath doesn’t have a brain, but he has a heart. That’s how Shashank Khaitan has written the character. He does something, then he thinks about the repercussions. I was like that probably when I was in college,” Varun said at the film’s trailer launch here on Feb. 2.

“Today, we all Google when we do something. But Badrinath is not like that. He just does it straight away if he thinks of doing something,” he added.

Comparing his appearance in the film with actor Govinda, the “Badlapur” star said: “I am a very big fan of Chichi bhaiyya (Govinda) or the three Khans (Shah Rukh, Aamir and Salman) or Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan also, because they are my inspirations of what I am doing today. I can’t deny that.”

“It will be unfair to say that I’ve seen Arnold Schwarzenegger to become an actor in Hindi cinema. I’ve gone to the theatre to see Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan dance and I screamed.”

“All these heroes do inspire me to be a hero on screen and somewhere in my performance, they do play a part. Every creative person does get inspired and you have to choose the right people to be inspired,” he added.

“Badrinath Ki Dulhania” marks the second instalment of a love franchise that began with the romantic comedy “Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania” (2014), which was also directed by Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar.

The film also stars Alia Bhatt and is slated to release on March 10.

IANS