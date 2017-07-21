I consider myself business person first: Sunny Leone

MUMBAI

Actress Sunny Leone, who is coming up with her own cosmetic line, says she is a businesswoman first.

“I am releasing my cosmetic line. It’s called Starstruck by Sunny Leone. I created this from scratch. I am not only the brand ambassador of this cosmetic line. We created the logo and packaging… everything by myself and my team, and I am very proud of it,” Sunny told the media on Tuesday.

“I feel everyone should be starstruck in a room when a girl or a woman enters who uses my cosmetic line. There will be an official launch. It would probably be more online-based launch.”

“I consider myself a business person first. After evaluating everything, I like to tweak a business model little bit and see how it goes… that is what you can do when you launch different products and lines,” she added.

The actress was present for the promotional event of her upcoming reality show “MTV Splitsvilla” season 10 here.

Talking about hosting it, she said: “I am very excited for the 10th season of ‘…Splitsvilla’. This is the fourth time I am hosting ‘…Splitsvilla’. Each year I look forward to hosting it.”

“Just like other seasons, there will be lots of fun, tears, love, passion, romance, yelling and screaming. It has everything. It’s a ‘khichadi’ of different things.”

After hosting the show, Sunny says she has learnt to value her relationship with her husband.

“The only thing which I constantly learn after this show is that I love myself and I love my own relationship so much because in this show, when you meet somebody new, then you slowly get to know him and during that period there are lots of ups and downs. So, it’s always difficult,” she said.

“These contestants meet on their first date. They might or might not know each other. So, they have to learn everything all over again. I am thankful that I have such a nice relationship with my husband,” she added.

The actress also talked about her film “Tera Intezar” and co-star Arbaaz Khan.­

“I am very excited for the film. I learned so much from Arbaaz. He is a great person and we have a great friendship. It is coming out very soon,” she said.

Asked about biopics, Sunny said: “I won’t be able to name any particular personality, but would like to do a biopic from the 1960s or 1970s of some famous personality. I think that will be very interesting.”