Hyderabad Cricket Club’s Maiden Win In Premier League Tournament

By a Staff Writer

The Hyderabad Deccan Cricket Club defeated Black Hawks in the finals to win for the first time the Illinois Premier League Cricket tournament held at the Warren Park stadium Oct. 9.

The victory was significant as this was the first time the HDCC that has missed the trophy, failing to move up from the semifinals round in the past, came out with flying colors.

Winning the toss, HDCC batted first to put on a total of 221 runs. Black Hawks needed to chase 222 runs to win. But none of the Black Hawks batsman managed to play long innings to chase the huge target and they were all out at 167.

Zia Ur Rahman, captain of HDCC, was declared the Man of the Match for his “international class all-round performance” thanks to his excellent batting, bowling and fielding.

The team members for HDCC were Zia Ur Rahman (captain) Syed Asghar, Farhan, Akhil, Muhammad Khalid, Ahmed, Etesham, Ovais, Yasir, Shamim, and Ansar. The Black Hawks squad included Yayar Razi (captain), Faizan, Fouzan, Hammad Qureshi, Sonu, Zarif, Fahad, Ali, Mehdi, Isham and Muhammad.

The teams that played in the tournament were HDCC, Black Hawks, Tail Enders, Thunder Birds, Sultan, Sher Indians, BEL-INDY, among others.

More than 200 guests, including a number of cricketers from all over the U.S., local politicians, businessmen, and Illinois Premier League Cricket Conference board members attended the awards ceremony. The chief guests were state senator Ira Silverstein, and Alderman Debra Silverstein of the 50th Ward who gave away the winner and runner-up trophies and prize money. There were separate awards for the best bowler, best batsman and fair play.

“The tournament was an awesome experience, it was more competitive than I expected,” runner-up Black Hawks captain Yayar Razi said.

HDCC captain Rahman attributed the success to the performance of the entire team. “Our whole team is behind the successes. Each of our team members played very well and hard,” he said.

IPLCC President Raees Nizami thanked supporters, guests, media organizations, volunteers and IPLCC board members, noting that without their support, the tournament season was impossible to succeed.

The tournament was sponsored by many companies, including Desi Talk, Pleasant Travel, Dental Care Center, State Farm, Raj Jewelers, Sahil, Wing Zone, National Bank Card, Sheesh Mahal Dhaba, Patel Brothers, Punjab Sweets, Per Bride Foods, Naan on Devon and Sabri Nahari.