Hundreds participate in second Kite Festival in Aberdeen, New Jersey

The second Kite Festival was held on June 4, at Cliffwood Beach in Aberdeen Township, N.J. where according to organizers, some 500 kite flying enthusiasts showed up with colorful Indian kites.

This event organized by Gujarat Gaurav Fan Club of USA and sponsored by Farmer’s Insurance’s Seema Jagtiani, and Devji Wealth Management, as well as Bish Mortgage, Janak and Reshmi Bedi, Jenny’ Hair & Beauty salon, and New York Life’s Kam Patel. Others who supported it included Bharat and Induben Patel, Thakor Bulsara, Bharat and Darshna Mehta, Dr Hetal Gor , and Deepak Malhotra. Breakfast, lunch and dinner were served to participants.

The weather cooperated and rain which was forecast, held off. Families came from South Jersey, New York City, Long Island, Connecticut, Westchester, N.Y., and beyond, organizers said.

In India, Jan 14, every year is officially celebrated as International Kite Flying Day. Organizers said they wanted to keep up that tradition. Special kites and flying threads were flown from India, according to a press release.

Shailesh Patel, president of Gujarat Gaurav Fan Club of USA, led the organizing team which included Kam Patel, and Thakor Balsara. Rakesh Raj, DJ and singer, set the mood of the event with joyous music. ­