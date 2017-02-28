Hundreds participate in ‘Queens Stands Together’ rally

Staff Writer, Posted On : February 28, 2017 8:11 pm

Hundreds packed MacDonald Park in the Forest Hills neighborhood of Queens to participate in a solidarity rally Feb. 26 to mobilize residents eager to speak out against hatred and racism. Residents from across the borough of all ages, races and religions, raised their voices to speak out against intolerance and hate. The “Queens Stands Together” coalition rally, was held as a celebration of diversity and inclusion.

The event’s founder Ethan Felder and co-organizer, Mazeda Uddin, said the rally was much needed, as many have concerns about a national rhetoric that stigmatizes groups in Queens.

“We are already under attack: hate crimes, immigrants, Muslims bans and build a wall,” Uddin said.

“I felt that it was urgent and necessary to have a solidarity rally to stand-up for Queens values, our diversity, our pluralism,” Felder said.

‘Queens Stands Together’ participants peacefully united for freedom and equality with hopes that their message will get to the White House.