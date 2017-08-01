Hundreds enjoy ‘Gujarati Jalso’

One of the biggest ever Gujarati music programs of sugam, lok, bhakti sangeet along with poetry, literature, short dramas and fusion music along with dayro– “Gujarati Jalso” kicked-off July 29, at Nicholas Music Center in New Brunswick, N.J.

Well-known singers, poets, drama and stage artists and musicians from India performed for more than five hours before a jam packed sold out crowd of more than 750 people, according to a press release from the organizers, OHMKara.

A souvenir with Mahatma Gandhi’s postal stamps from around the world was launched before the performances began.

The concert tour will be holding similar musical evenings in Newington, Conn., Flushing, N.Y., Houston-TX, Atlanta, GA, Maryland, Parlin, N.J., Chicago, ILL, and Detroit, Michigan, during the next three weekends from August 4 to 20.

Earlier concerts organized by OHMKara including ‘Samanvay’ in 2014,’Saat Suron na Sarname’” – Avinash Vyas Mahotsav” in 2015, in major cities of the U.S., as well as in the Middle East; and a musical program ‘Mor Bani Thangaat Kare’ in 2016. The Gujarati Jalso is supported by Utpal Bhayani of Image publications and Ville Parle Education Trust, with the objective of promoting Gujarat’s cultural heritage, including its language, music, poetry and literature through such musical evenings outside India.

Among those who performed July 29, in New Brunswick were Parthiv Gohil, Jahnvi Shrimankar, Gargi Vora, folk music and literature artist Sairam Dave along with veteran television, film and stage artists Utkarsh Mazumdar, Meenal Patel and Chirag Vohra. Carnival songs, love songs, new and old poetry from old rangbhoomi, dramas, sant vani, dholiwood to Bollywood, rap songs, humor made it a successful event.

The grand finale was a string of patriotic songs – kasumbi no rang, maa tuje salam, vande mataram and mile sur mera tumahara. The event was compered by writers/poets Hiten Anandpara and Pranav Pandya.

The major media and event supporters of the show were Sony Entertainment TV and Parikh Worldwide Media. Other media partners included TV Asia, Radio Dil, Divyabhaskar.com, masalajunction.com, Gujarat Darpan, Tiranga, Akila News.com etc.

