Hundreds enjoy Bollywood style fitness dance event

Indian – Americans from around the northwest suburbs of Chicago enjoyed the Bolly ‘DanceFit’ anniversary recital ‘Tiva Utsav’ on June 10.

More than 500 people packed the hall to enjoy Bollywood dance performances presented by some 100 students of the dance institute, ‘Bolly DanceFit’. They ranged in age from 3 to 35 and kept the audience entertained for 4 hours.

Consul Rajeswari Chandrasekaran, from the Indian consulate in Chicago, attended the event as chief guest. Several local cultural committee members also attended the event and presented certificates to all performers.

‘Deepthi Chiruvuri’ the Director of ‘Bolly DanceFit’ in her speech, congratulated all the performers and thanked Parikh Worldwide Media for being the media partner for the event.