More then 300 peoples attended a picnic hosted by the Indian Senior Citizens of Chicago at Buses Grove in Elk Grove Village, July 8. Many participated in games including Antaksari and volley ball. They enjoyed a variety of snacks.

Guests included Hari Patel of Bhartiya Seniors, and United Pariwar’s President Raman Patel who gave a donation to ISC. July birthdays were celebrated and an Indian meal was served.