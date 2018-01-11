Huma Abedin decides to withdraw divorce with Anthony Weiner

NEW YORK – Huma Abedin, Hillary Clinton’s top aide, has withdrawn her pending divorce proceedings to her husband Anthony Weiner, who is serving a 21-month sentence for sending sexually explicit text messages to a 15-year-old girl.

According to a Page Six report, the reason seems to be mutual as both of their lawyers have stated that Abedin and Weiner desire to protect their 6-year-old son and have a settlement outside of court.

“In order to reduce any impact of these proceedings on their child, the parties have decided to reach a settlement swiftly and privately,” Abedin’s lawyer, Charles Miller, and Weiner’s attorney, Margaret Donohoe, said in separate statements.

Though a judge announced in Manhattan Supreme Court that the case was “discontinued,” Michael Stutman, a family law expert, wondered if Weiner and Abedin might be wanting to stay married to invoke spousal immunity and told Page Six that they would still have to file a divorce settlement in court for it to be legally binding.

The withdrawal of the divorce comes just a week after President Donald Trump urged the Justice Department to investigate Abedin for keeping any classified emails on Weiner’s laptop after he tweeted “Crooked Hillary Clinton’s top aid [sic], Huma Abedin, has been accused of disregarding basic security protocols. She put Classified Passwords into the hands of foreign agents. Remember sailors [sic] pictures on submarine? Jail! Deep State Justice Dept must finally act?”

According to the Page six report, New York law states that a husband or wife can’t be “required to disclose a confidential communication made by one or the other during the marriage.”

“He easily could be called in by a grand jury to testify against her, so by dropping the lawsuit, he can exercise the marital privilege. When you’re married to someone, you cannot be compelled to testify against them,” matrimonial lawyer Suzanne Bracker told The Post.