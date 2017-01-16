Hrithik Was Hands-On For ‘Kaabil’: Resul Pookutty

By Subhash K. Jha

MUMBAI, JAN. 15

Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty, who worked closely with Hrithik Roshan during the shooting of the Sanjay Gupta-directed “Kaabil”, says the actor was keenly active in every department of the film.

“Hrithik was hands-on from the word ‘go’. He was deeply interested and active in every department of the film. And Sanjay Gupta didn’t mind at all. He believes in the team spirit. And he gladly welcomed Hrithik’s inputs. I was immensely impressed by Hrithik’s inner knowledge of filmmaking,” Pookutty said about the actor, who assisted father and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan in some early films.

Sound, it may be mentioned here, plays a very important part in “Kaabil”.

“Hrithik plays a blind character. His audio-sensory perceptions are, therefore, far sharper than yours or mine. We had to create an extra-nuanced sound design for this one,” Pookutty said. Also, Hrithik plays a dubbing artiste in the film.

“Sound and voice are very important to ‘Kaabil’ and Hrithik. Since he plays a dubbing artiste, he experimented with various voices. Each one of them, including that of Mr Amitabh Bachchan, has come out just right.”