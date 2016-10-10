Hotelier Vikram Chatwal Being Probed For Alleged Animal Cruelty

From News Dispatches

Manhattan hotelier Vikram Chatwal, busted a few years ago for drug possession, was being investigated by police last week for alleged animal cruelty attempt to set two pooches on fire in midtown because “they have fleas and needed to be destroyed.”

Pagesix.com reported that the incident happened Oct. 7 when dog walker Isabell Suquilanda, 29, and her pooches strolled past 21 Wooster St. where Chatwal lives, when a man screamed them in a foreign language, the report said quoting police.

The man was later identified as Chatwal, founder of the Dream, Night and Time boutique hotels.

Witnesses told police, according to the report that Chatwal whipped out a lighter and aerosol can to blow flames at the terrified pups. Chatwal babbled in front of the witnesses, including a few people who intervened to separate Chatwal from the dogs. “They must die!” the hotelier allegedly screamed during the attempted torching, according to witnesses quoted in the report.

“It was like a fire- breathing dragon, shooting out flames 2 to 3 feet long,” Witness Roxanne Robles said. “This isn’t OK. You can’t walk the streets lighting dogs on fire and think your life can go on as usual,” she was quoted as saying.

The report quoted an unidentified neighborhood employee as saying that the man was telling him that he was on anti-depressants and that he has ticks and fleas in his apartment, and he blames the dogs.