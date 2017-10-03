HOROSCOPE THIS WEEK by Dr. Prem Kumar Sharma

ARIES: Success is certain provided you work as a team. An important development at personal front brings jubilation for entire family. Investment on long-term plans would pave the way for earning financial gains. Your physical charm would catch the attraction of opposite sex. A sparkling laughter filled week when most things proceed, as you desire. Your travel plans are smooth, but the toughest part is that your partner doesn’t have time. A good deal on commercial property might occur. Risk taking ability impresses the people closely monitoring you.

TAURUS: You succeed in completing projects efficiently provided you put in all your efforts. Guests visit would make it a pleasant & wonderful week. Financial hassles will be eased out with the help of your friends. Love works like a panacea as you find sanity. Your energy level will be high. Better to channelize it in a positive direction. Perfect getaway time for you and your partner. Whether young or old, now is the time to start investing. You hear some compliments expecting for long.

GEMINI: This week chances of misleading by competitors in business are high. You will be in the mood to celebrate with family and friends in this week. Certain important plans will be executed, bringing fresh financial gains. Love partner touches soul that would take imagination to unlimited heights. Positive outlook impresses those around you besides keeping you fit & fine. A group of friends or your partner is looking forward for a vacation with you. Looking for good long term investments, then go for a property which is under construction. You find many takers for your unique and innovative ideas.

CANCER: Hard work put-in the past will yield handsome rewards in business. Good advice from family members brings gains. Speculations are likely to bring monetary profits. Someone’s timely help would enable visualizing succeeding in love. Charity work undertaken will bring mental peace & comfort. A leisure trip will prove to be a premium time for you. Value the property at right price to attract buyers for it. Legal battle is likely to prove fruitful.

LEO: Business partners behave supportive on executing strategies to sort out pending problems. The company of family friends will keep you in a happy & relaxed mood. Monetary position is likely to improve later in the week. Romantic imagination would keep you in a jovial & cheerful mood. Meditation and self-realization prove beneficial. You might get a chance for business trip, which will help you in new connections. It always is exciting to begin looking at homes for sale in your area. Timely help to someone greatly helps in distress.

VIRGO: Innovative ideas & technical expertise would enable to win the confidence of seniors at professional front. Parental guidance in your decision would immensely help. Hard work of previous days brings good fortune enabling to fulfill monetary promises. The company of love partner makes you forget about the work. You will have ample time to do things to improve your health. Traveling overseas would be an experience full of spark that enlightens your imagination. Buying cheap property in the right location can provide you triple gain annually. An auspicious time to engage yourself in religious functions.

LIBRA: Service people, artists and those in creative field will get several new opportunities. A week when misunderstandings at family front are sorted out with ease. You succeed in making some extra cash on playing your cards well. Sudden romantic encounter will lift your spirits. Sound physical health will enable to participate in outdoor activities. Travel plans for better communication will be helpful for new horizons. Investing in property business sounds very appealing. Revealing personal & confidential information would act as a blessing in disguise.

SCORPIO: New job opportunities for some will be better than expected. Shopping with family members will be highly pleasurable and exciting. Indications of earning financial profits through commissions, dividends or royalties. Initiatives in love bring positive results as you catch the desired attention. Yoga and meditation would help in keeping in shape and mentally agile. A beckon destination sounds tempting to you. Discussing property matters with parents can help for better innovations. Avoid wasting time in finding fault with others.

SAGITTARIUS: Your greatest gains will come through your creative ideas at professional front. Believe it or not someone in the family is watching you closely and considers you a role model. An auspicious week to invest money on items that would grow in value. Attending a social event/family function brings a romantic encounter. You will be successful in getting rid from tensions. Business or vacation traveling is what you needed right now. Banks love to finance those, who invest in properties which are underdevelopment. You find developing an interest in charity and social servicing.

CAPRICORN: You will be on the seventh heaven when you receive recognition for your achievements at work. Entertainment will be a real fun provided all the members of the family join you. Improvement in finances makes it convenient in clearing long pending dues & bills. Love life blossoms paving the way for lovely times ahead. Your enormous confidence would help in enjoying a healthy life. If you want to travel start planning your trip now. Their might be a chance of acquiring a plot from your closed relative. You bring fame to reputation by involving yourself in voluntary work.

AQUARIUS: Lack of confidence could slip promising career enhancement opportunities from your hands. A happy time in the company of friends and relatives as they do many favours to you. Successful execution of brilliant ideas would help in earning financial profits. A romantic encounter is likely to add spice to life. A very healthy week filled with happiness & vitality. Implementation of new ideas to travel will be beneficiary for you on work front. You might deal in some ancestral property or any other parental property. You find things moving the way you want them.

PISCES: Your creativity will amaze people around you besides enhancing career prospects. Enjoying the company of close relatives will brighten your evening. A very successful week as far as monetary position is concerned. Romantic partner would try innovative methods to catch your attention. Pleasure trip would help in maintaining sound health in this week. Travel plans for ambitions are in full bloom. A deal regarding residential property can start moving on its right path. Timely help to needy friends help in solving personal problems.