Holy Name Medical Center launches hospital-based Indian medical program

Staff Writer, Posted On : April 11, 2017 6:09 pm

The Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck, N.J. announced the launch of its hospital-based Indian medical program earlier this month. The program, under the umbrella of Holy Name’s Asian Health Services, is designed to meet the medical needs of the community in a culturally-sensitive environment and provide healthcare amenities to make Indian-American patients and their families feel welcome and comfortable, the center said in a press release.

“Holy Name Medical Center’s Indian medical program continues the hospital’s mission to provide culturally-sensitive care,” President and Chief Executive Michael Maron was quoted in the press release as saying. “The hospital’s Asian Health Services program has become a national model for building sustainable initiatives that improve population health by partnering with physicians, volunteers and charitable donors,” he added.

As part of the program, Indian-American patients can avail of customized services like the inclusion of Indian staples including tea and dal-rice and sandwiches with a desi touch added to the hospital menu for patients, Indian newspapers and a cable television channel available in patients’ rooms, as well as a dedicated community hotline, and a large network of Indian-American physicians. Additionally, translation services will be available in Hindi, Gujarati, Sindhi, Marathi and Urdu.

The program is also offering a series of free community health events in northern New Jersey, providing health education resources and health screenings for Diabetes, Hepatitis B and BMI/body composition, the press release said. According to the center website, the Indian population in New Jersey has grown to more than 40 percent of the total Asian population.