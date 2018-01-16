Hoboken’s Mayor Bhalla leads protest on MLK Day

Hoboken Mayor Ravinder Bhalla honored the spirit of Rev. Martin

Luther King on Jan. 15 by leading a protest and addressing a Christian

church.

Mayor Bhalla was joined by scores protesters early morning on Martin

Luther King Day to protest the building of a waterfront maintenance facility

by a private company, NY Waterway, a step approved by N.J. Transit

Authority. Scores of Hoboken residents and others joined Bhalla

traveled with and joined him, at the headquarters of N.J. Transit

Authority in Newark, to stop the board from voting on the measure.

Bhalla and his predecessor Dawn Zimmer, had plans to take the property

and convert it into a public park. But according to the New York Times,

the private ferry company asked N.J. Transit to buy the site and lease it

back to it, in order to continue using it as an industrial site.

The board meeting which had earlier been scheduled for the week before

and postponed to MLK Day, was again postponed for a later date.

Bhalla, in a statement, said the NJ Transit Board of Directors which was

again scheduled to vote on the acquisition of the Union Dry Dock

property and to lease the property back to NY Waterway for a ferry

refueling and maintenance facility, “pulled” the matter from its meeting

agenda.

“This is a huge step forward and a continuation of Hoboken’s decades-

long efforts to transform our industrial waterfront into public open

space,” Bhalla said. “Our waterfront is an asset not just to our

community, but the entire state, and I will fight tooth and nail to

preserve the former Union Dry Dock property as open space.”

He urged NY Waterway to work with all stakeholders to find a

“comprehensive solution that will benefit our entire region.”

Bhalla thanked, among others, Governor-elect Phil Murphy, U.S.

Senators Cory Booker , D-NJ, and John Menendez, (D-NJ) as well as

N.J. Assemblyman Raj Mukherji, the Hoboken City Council, “and all of

the activists and residents who raised their voices and made a

difference.”

The same day, Bhalla addressed a Bapist congregation, thanking the

local chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of

Colored People, NAACP, and the Mt. Olive Baptist Church for inviting

him. “The best way to honor his (MLK) legacy is to push with great

vigor and strength knowing we have the truth by our side,” Bhalla said

in a tweet.