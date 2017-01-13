Hiten Tejwani’s Journey In ‘Gangaa’ Ends

Actor Hiten Tejwani, Rakhi Tandon, Ruhanna Khan, Vishal Vashishtha and Sushmita Mukherjee have bid adieu to TV show “Gangaa”.

With a revamp in the story line which is nearing its on-air date, the &TV show will see a whole new star cast taking the story forward, read a statement.

The ongoing on-air promos show a new entry of a character named Shiv, which will be played by Shakti Anand. He will be the new love interest in Gangaa’s life.

According to a source in the know of developments, artists are taking the revamp in the concept of the show very sportingly as they are happy with the new track.

“They know that it is only for the betterment of the show that the change is about to take place,” said the source.

