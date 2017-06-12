Hirsh Singh loses primary for Governor of New Jersey

NEW YORK – Indian American Republican Hirsh Singh lost the opportunity of becoming the governor of New Jersey as he failed to win the primary gubernatorial election held on June 6.

Singh lost by about 90,000 votes. He came in third with 23,611 votes. The winner was Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno on the Republican side with 112,867 votes and Phil Murphy the winner on the Democratic side with 239,189 votes.

Singh, an engineer from Atlantic City, had just released a 30 second TV Spot ad, a week before the primary, stating that being an engineer, he is a trained problem-solver and that “career politicians make empty promises and they think they’re entitled to run our state; they’re not. We need a conservative to fight for the rights of the people; a results-driven leader who can solve the problems in Trenton and not create new ones,” said a PR Newswire report.

According to his website http://singhfornewjersey.com/innovation-plan/, Singh aimed to do quite a bit as governor including lowering taxes, overhauling education, enacting the Pain-Capable Child Protection Act, protecting the second amendment, legalizing cannabis, making improvements in transportation and infrastructure and stopping medical malpractices.

Singh has always been passionate about making a difference exclaiming on his website that “New Jersey needs a problem solver. Not a politician,” and said in an interview with TV ASIA, that he was keen on putting Indian Americans in his cabinet.

According to PR Newswire, Singh is a native of Linwood, New Jersey; he graduated from Egg Harbor Township High School and earned a degree in engineering from the New Jersey Institute of Technology.