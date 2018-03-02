Hirsh Singh announces run for Congress in New Jersey

NEW YORK – Indian American Hirsh Singh announced on Tuesday, Feb. 27 that he will be running for Congress in New Jersey’s 2nd Congressional District, according to the Press of Atlantic City.

Sing will be seeking to replace Republican Frank LoBiondo, who is not seeking re-election.

In his statement Singh said that he plans to go against President Donald Trump’s agenda and protect his district from its effects.

“South Jersey deserves a conservative champion in Congress — someone who will defend the president’s agenda, fight to bring our fair share of tax dollars back to South Jersey, and stand up to Nancy Pelosi and the radical left,” Singh told the Press of Atlantic City.

“The president’s agenda of slashing regulations, cutting taxes and returning decision-making to state and local governments is working to grow the economy and must be supported,” he added.

According to an earlier News India Times report, Singh had previously run for governor of New Jersey last year. However, he ended up losing the primary to Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno.

According to the Press of Atlantic City, Singh earned his engineering degree from the New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) and has worked with NASA, the Department of Homeland Security, the Federal Aviation Administration, the Pentagon and the United States military where he worked on missile defense systems, satellite navigation, drones, electronic warfare and aircraft safety.

“In the coming weeks, I look forward to meeting with the residents of the 2nd Congressional District, listening to their concerns and sharing my vision for a stronger and more prosperous South Jersey. We need a new voice in Washington who will fight for all of the residents of South Jersey,” Singh said in a statement.