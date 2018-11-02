Hindus seek apology from Campbell after posting Diwali inspired recipe with beef

Hindus are seeking an apology from global food company Campbell’s for listing a beef recipe under their “Diwali Inspired Recipes” which states “Celebrate Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, this autumn with Campbell’s Kitchen’s collection of inspired recipes,” on their website.

According to a press release, “stir-fried beef” is part of “Spicy Beef & Broccoli Pinwheels” which is listed among the “most popular” five recipes on the “Diwali Inspired Recipes” page on Campbell’s website, where it is called “simply elegant entrée” and the ingredients include Swanson Beef Broth or Stock.

Hindu statesman and President of Universal Society of Hinduism Rajan Zed said in a statement that the consumption of beef was highly conflicting to Hindu beliefs as the cow is the seat of many deities and it is considered a sacred animal in Hinduism.

He also indicated that it was highly insensitive for the Campbell Soup Company to term a beef dish as a “Diwali Inspired Recipe” and that it is offensive to Hindus as Diwali is the most popular holiday celebrated among them.

Zed urged Campbell’s Interim CEO Keith R. McLoughlin and Board Chairman Les C. Vinney to offer an official apology and remove this beef recipe from their “Diwali Inspired Recipes.”