Hindus don’t oppose anyone, don’t aspire to dominate: RSS chief

CHICAGO – Asserting that Hindus neither oppose anybody nor aspire to dominate, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said the community needs to unite to end its centuries of sufferings.

Speaking at the 2nd World Hindu Congress here, Bhagwat said the key to unite the world is to control ego and accepting the consensus.

“We do not have any aspects of dominance. Hindus do not live to oppose anybody. We even allow the pests to live. There are people who may oppose us. You have to tackle them without harming them,” said Bhagwat addressing delegates from across the globe.

“Why are we suffering for 1000 years? We had everything but we forgot to practise values. We also forgot to work together. Hindu society has largest number of meritorious people in many sectors. But they never come together, stay together.

“Coming together of Hindus itself was a difficult task. Earlier, when our Swayamsevaks would try to organise people, they would say ‘a lion never walks in a group’, but even that lion or a Royal Bengal tiger who is the king of the jungle… if he is alone, wild dogs together can invade and destroy him…,” he said calling upon Hindus to unite.

The 2nd World Hindu Congress is being held on the occasion of 125th Anniversary of Swami Vivekananda’s historic speech at the Parliament of World Religions in 1893.

Talking about uniting the world, Bhagwat cited the example of Lord Krishna and Yudhishthir from the Mahabharata, who he said never contradicted each other.

“One of the key values to bring the whole world into a team is to have controlled ego and learn to accept the consensus.

“It is time the Hindu society showcased its oneness to the world and went back to its ancient wisdom and values,” Bhagwat said.

He said that the negative influence of ego should always be avoided.

“Of all the main characters, Krishna never contradicted Yudhishthir and Yudhishthir never disobeyed Krishna because it is important to work unitedly, keeping your ego aside,” he added.