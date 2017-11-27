Hindu temple opens in Texas

The Vishveshwara Swamy Temple recently opened in Abilene, Texas and was reportedly built according to ancient Hindu scriptures and architecture.

“The main objective of the Abilene Hindu Temple is to propagate Hindu religion and to perform Hindu rituals. Devotees must be on strict vegetarian on visit,” it states on its website.

AHT is open daily and holds aarti twice a day along with organizing weekly pujas to all of the Hindu deities.

It also performs various worship services, including “Annadanam” for $1000 and “Vahana (vehicle) Pooja” for $50 and provides home visit priest services for devotees who wish to have worship services at home.

Hindu statesman and President of the Universal Society of Hinduism, Rajan Zed commended the efforts of temple leaders and area community towards signifying this Hindu temple.

“It was important to pass on Hindu spirituality, concepts and traditions to coming generations amidst so many distractions in the consumerist society and hoped that this temple would help in this direction,” he said.

Zed added that “instead of running after materialism; we should focus on inner search and realization of Self and work towards achieving moksh (liberation), which was the goal of Hinduism.”