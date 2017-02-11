Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh concludes 10th Annual Yogathon

By A Staff Writer, Posted On : February 11, 2017 12:58 am

The Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh USA concluded its 10th Annual Health for Humanity Yogathon Jan. 29. During the two-week yogathon, over 11,600 participants from close to 357 locations across the U.S., participated in the yoga routine known as the Sun Salutation, or Surya Namaskara, a HSS press release said.

HSS launched the Health for Humanity Yogathon as an annual event in 2007 to create awareness about yoga and its advantages in achieving a healthy body, mind, and spirit.

HSS conducts the yogathon, or Surya Namaskara Yajna, to coincide with the Makar Sankranti festival, which falls on Jan. 14.

The Surya Namaskar yoga routine integrates simple postures of well-balanced movements in ten steps with an easy breathing technique to provide immense health benefits for everyone, from beginners to yoga enthusiasts.

Since its inception, people of all age groups from 40 states have actively participated in the program via various yoga centers, community organizations, schools and colleges regardless of individual faiths and beliefs, collectively performing over 4 million Surya Namaskars, the press release said. Community leaders and many elected officials across the nation have appreciated this initiative and encouraged their residents to participate and gain the benefits of an overall healthy life style.

This year, the U.S. House of Representatives also acknowledged Health for Humanity Yogathon and appreciated efforts of HSS to spread health awareness across the U.S. among all people.