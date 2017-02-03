Hindu Prayers to Open Wyoming Senate and House

By a Staff Writer, Posted On : 2017-02-03

Both Wyoming Senate and House of Representatives in Cheyenne will start their day with ancient Hindu prayers, containing verses from the Rig-Veda Feb. 3 which will be delivered by Hindu faith leader Rajan Zed.

After delivering the prayers inSanskrit, he will read the English translation.

Zed, who is the president of the Universal Society of Hinduism, besides will also recite from Upanishads and the Bhagavad-Gita. He plans to start and end the prayer with “Om”, the mystical syllable containing the universe, which in Hinduism is used to introduce and conclude religious work.

Reciting from Brahadaranyakopanishad, Zed plans to say “Asato ma sad gamaya, tamaso ma jyotir gamaya, mrtyor mamrtam gamaya”, meaning, “Lead us from the unreal to the Real, Lead us from darkness to Light, Lead us from death to immortality.” He proposes to urge the legislators to keep the welfare of others always in mind.

Zed, has been given the World Interfaith Leader Award, is the senior fellow and religious advisor to Foundation for Religious Diplomacy and spiritual advisor to National Association of Interchurch and Interfaith Families.

In the 64th Wyoming Legislature, Eli D. Bebout is the President of the Senate, which has 30 members; while Steve Harshman is the Speaker of the House of Representatives which has 60 members.