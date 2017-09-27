Hindi Lovers Club of Illinois celebrates 7th Annual Hindi Day

NAPERVILLE, IL

The Hindi Lovers Club of Illinois in collaboration with Consulate General of India-Chicago celebrated the 7th Annual Hindi Day and Midwest Hindi talent quest at Naperville IL., Sept. 9th.

More than 300 people enjoyed the program until midnight. Formed in 2010, the Hindi Lovers Club of Illinois says its mission is to promote Hindi language overseas and try to keep the Indian culture and its language alive in Indian communities overseas.

The talent contest had 125 participants and 11 categories to encourage kids and adults to take part in ethnic dances, songs, and essay competition using Hindi language.

There were performances like “Kavya Pathan” by kids who recited poems in Hindi written by other poets. Dances ranged from folk to classical forms, including Kathak, and a Shiv Tandav dance that hearkened to mythological stories. There were speeches by dignitaries about the importance of Hindi language and they all praised the Hindi Lovers Club for its work. “Everyone (has) to learn Hindi as it is very essential now to get jobs in communication, broadcasting and journalism worldwide,”said Khemchand Sharma, one of the guests.

“Hindi is the third most spoken language of the world right now and if our coming generation won’t use it, soon it might lose its position. We should encourage Hindi in our day-to-day conversations at home and with our fellow Indians, that way we can bring Hindi to the number one position from the fourth position in most spoken languages in the world,” said Gurbachan Kaur.

VIP guests at the event included Consul O. P. Meena and community leaders and elected officials. An award ceremony took place at the end with trophies and cash prizes given out for first 3 winners in each category. Certificates were awarded to every participant in the contest followed by a vote of thanks by club secretary Anica Dubey.