Hillsborough Student Gets Award In Indian Classical Dance

By a Staff Writer

A Hillsborough, New Jersey student last week earned a Youngarts award in the classical Indian Dance category for the second year in a row.

Swathi Jaisankar, who is majoring in computer engineering and a Hillsborough resident, also earned the same award in 2016 in the same category, a Hillsborough Patch report said Nov. 21. As part of her award, Jaisankar will receive a cash prize, a medal, a letter of recognition and a plaque for the school, the report said.

“It’s really great to win two times in a row,” Jaisankar told the Patch.

Jaisankar began dancing at the age of four. She tried all types of dancing such as ballet and transitioned to classical Indian at seven years old. Dance, she said, helped her to keep in touch with her Indian roots.

Now as a college freshman at Boston University, Jaisankar participates in a Bollywood Fusion Dance team which, she says, is a mix of contemporary, hip hop and lots of other styles of dance. “Because I have a strong foundation in Classical Indian dance, I can pick up on other forms of dance much easier,” Jaisankar said.

“After a long day of classes I look for forward to dance practice,” Jaisankar was quoted as saying.