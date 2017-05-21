Hillary Cinton’s closest Indian-American aide divorcing sexting husband

By a Staff Writer, Posted On : May 21, 2017 10:44 am

Huma Abedin, long-time girl-Friday of Hillary Clinton, is finally filing for a divorce from her husband, and the father of her 5-year old son Jason.

Anthony Weiner, the disgraced former Democratic Congressman from New York, pleaded guilty May 19, to sending obscene material over the Internet to an underage teen in North Carolina. According to news reports, Weiner’s passport has been impounded and he may get anywhere up to 27 months in prison, a lesser punishment in light of his plea deal.

Abedin filed for divorce shortly after Weiner went for the plea deal, news reports said.

The daughter of an Indian father and Pakistani mother, Abedin repeatedly stopped short of divorcing the father of her child over the years, and even helped Weiner during his short-lived run for Mayor of New York City.

According to U.K.’s Daily Mail, Weiner wept in court saying, “I have a sickness, but I do not have an excuse.” He must register as a sex offender going forward, the report said.

Abedin started as an intern in the White House during the Clinton administration and became Hillary Clinton’s personal aide through her career. She married Weiner in 2010 in a high profile ceremony officiated by former President Bill Clinton.

Weiner’s sexting during the first year of his marriage resulted in him resigning from Congress. Nine months ago, Abedin formally separated from Weiner after the latest scandal broke.

However, there was some fallout from the Abedin-Weiner connection that impacted the Clinton presidential bid in the last days of campaigning.

Just days before the Nov. 8 elections, some of the emails between Abedin and Clinton which appeared on Weiner’s laptop, caused the FBI to re-open its investigation into the Democratic presidential candidate. The FBI found those emails while it was searching Weiner’s laptop relating to his texts to the North Carolina teen.

Two days before voting day Nov. 6, then FBI Director James Comey announced they had found nothing new and that their earlier conclusion about Clinton being cleared of wrongdoing. According to the Washington Post quoting officials familiar with the case, the messages they reviewed, were either personal or duplicative of those found earlier in the investigation.

Hillary Clinton has contended the reopening of the investigation contributed significantly to her defeat.

Weiner is to be sentenced in September, news reports said, and Abedin may possibly get her divorce before that date.