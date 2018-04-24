Highland Park recognizes Sikh community with a Proclamation

NEW YORK – Gayle Brill Mittler, Mayor of The Borough of Highland Park, New Jersey, on April 17th, proclaimed the month of April every year as “Sikh Awareness and Appreciation Month” in order to promote public awareness of the Sikh faith, combat anti-Sikh bigotry, and to recognize the important contribution of the Sikh community.

Mittler presented the proclamation document to the ‘Asa Di Vaar’ group in, based in New Jersey, led by Jatinder Singh Bakshi, with Capt. Inderjit Singh, and other local community members.

Earlier this month, the Middlesex County Council in New Jersey had proclaimed April as Sikh Awareness and Appreciation Month.

Last month too had seen the contribution of Sikhs recognized by the states of New Jersey and Delaware.

On March 26th, the New Jersey State Senate and Assembly passed a joint resolution designating April of every year as “Sikh Awareness and Appreciation Month.”

On March 28th, Delaware Governor John Carney had declared April as ‘Sikh Awareness and Appreciation Month’ during which the public would be educated about Sikhism, according to news reports.