Here’s what Joe Biden had to say about Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl performance

By Sarah Polus, Posted On : February 6, 2017 7:56 pm

At first glance, former vice president Joe Biden, 74, and the 30-year-old pop diva Lady Gaga may seem like an unlikely duo. But their work on sexual assault has united them.

“Incredible performance from my friend @LadyGaga. You amaze me – and not just onstage. Proud to work with you to end sexual assault. #ItsOnUs,” tweeted Biden on Super Bowl Sunday.

Biden, author of the “Violence Against Women Act,” has been spearheading the “It’s On Us” initiative, which aims to tackle sexual assault on college campuses, since it was launched by the Obama administration in 2014.

Gaga first went public about her own sexual assault, involving a record producer when she was 19, during a 2014 interview on the Howard Stern show. In 2015, the Grammy winner joined Biden’s campaign.

That same year, Biden introduced Gaga’s Oscars performance of “‘Til It Happens To You”- a song she wrote for the documentary “The Hunting Ground,” which chronicles the rape epidemic on college campuses.

Gaga’s performance, during which she was joined on stage by sexual assault survivors, gained the campaign 10 times more pledges in the week following the Oscars than during an average week, according to Billboard. Last year, Gaga joined forces with Biden for a sexual assault rally at the University of Nevada, performing her song again.

(The Washington Post)