Hempstead town celebrates Pakistan’s Republic Day, Lahore Resolution

, Posted On : April 4, 2017 8:44 pm

In celebration of Pakistan Republic Day and the Lahore Resolution in Pakistan, Hempstead, New York, Supervisor Anthony J. Santino, Town Clerk Nasrin Ahmad, Consul General to Pakistan in New York Raja Ali Ejaz, and members of the Pakistani American Society of NY raised the Pakistani Flag in a ceremony on the steps of Town Hall.

This year marks the 77th anniversary of the resolution and the third flag raising by the town. “America’s largest township is proud of its diverse family, and we are happy to celebrate the myriad of cultures and traditions that make Hempstead Town a great place to live and raise a family,” said Santino.

“Flying the Pakistani Flag alongside the American Flag is a wonderful symbol of unity and inclusion.” March 23 is a national holiday in Pakistan which celebrates both the Lahore Resolution of 1940 and Republic Day (1956). The Lahore Resolution called for the creation of an independent state. This led to the creation of Pakistan, which celebrates this occasion with the national flag being hoisted on public and governmental buildings at dawn.