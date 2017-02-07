Hempstead Town Board Celebrates India’s Republic Day

By a Staff Writer, Posted On : February 7, 2017 8:28 pm

The Hempstead Town Board welcomed the Indian American Forum as well as local Indian-American residents as it hosted India’s 68th Republic Day celebrations last month.

The event hosted by Hempstead Town Supervisor Anthony J. Santino was attended, among others, by Town Clerk Nasrin Ahmad.

“We are proud to celebrate the beautiful culture and heritage of the great nation of India, specifically the many Indian-Americans who have enriched our local communities and contributed greatly to our quality of life for many generations,” said Santino. “The Town of Hempstead is honored to host a joyous celebration of India Republic Day, and we thank the many Indian-American neighbors who came out to support this wonderful event,” he said.

Santino presented the Town of Hempstead ‘India Republic Day Award’ to honorees Neeta Bhasin and Sunita Manjrekar for their decades of hard work and dedication to the local Indian-American community. Bhasin is the founder of ASB Communications, an advertising and marketing organization. Manjrekar is a certified rehabilitation counselor, specializing in the field of substance abuse and workforce development.

“I am proud to partner with Supervisor Santino in hosting the town’s largest India Republic Day

ceremony,” said Ahmad. “The Indian-American community’s dedication to our township is one of the attributes that makes our town such a great place to live, work and raise a family,” he said.

Santino also welcomed to the event Tejinder (TJ) S. Anand, CPA, CGMA who served as the keynote speaker.

The ceremony, which was co-sponsored by the Indian American Forum, also offered many cultural features, including a number of traditional Indian songs and dances. Dance recitals were given by Shilpa Jhurani and her students. Also present were Miss India New York, Miss Teen New York, Mrs. India New York and several other beauty pageant winners.

“I would like to thank the Indian American Forum, honorees Neeta Bhasin and Sunita Manjrekar, keynote speaker Anand and all our distinguished guests and talented performers for taking part in this annual celebration of India Republic Day,” Santino said. “We are proud to join together with our township’s Indian-American community to mark this important milestone in world history.”