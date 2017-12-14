Hema Sardesai launches ‘Power of Love’ in New York

NEW YORK – Bollywood playback singer Hema Sardesai launched her new international single ‘Power of Love’ on December 11, in New York City, with Indian TV star Mishaal Raheja and producer Tony Mercedes by her side.

“‘Power of Love’ is going to bring the world out of any depression, if it was ever in one, and it is going to make everybody so happy because love is giving and when you give, you receive so much and that is what the power of love says, showering love with your heart and soul and it can never go wrong,” said Sardesai, speaking at the launch.

“Giving makes you happy, you can never be depressed giving selflessly and wholeheartedly,” she added.

The new single features a diverse range of artists, including Raheja of ‘Datta Bhau’ fame,, dancing to the tune of the song, conveying the message that among the hatred which exists in the world today, people have all forgotten how to love each other and one as human beings.

The song is available to view on platforms such as YouTube and Vimeo and has been produced by Mercedes, who has also produced Ed Sheeren’s famous song of the year, ‘Shape of You’.

“I had a guy who worked for me out of Texas named Richard Omar, who kept telling me about this girl named Hema Sardesai. So we talked over the phone and I flew her to Atlanta and when I heard her sing it was as if the angels were speaking to me because her voice was so powerful,” said Mercedes, at the launch.

“I have worked with a lot of artists before but there was something special about her and I didn’t know what to do with it at that time because it was something that was totally different than the world I lived in as I was doing a lot of hip-hop music and here was this Bollywood singer. But none of that mattered because her voice was so dominant and strong that it made you pay attention,” he added.