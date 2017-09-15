Haydee Callejas and Jorge Vega Umana launch their 2018 Luxury Handbag Collection during New York Fashion Week

The Luxury Nicaraguan handbag line Haydee Callejas has named New York couture designer Jorge Vega Umana as its Creative Director in a move to bring the luxury handbag line to a global audience.

The 2018 collection, El Toro Y La Luna, (the Bull and the Moon) is a line immersed in Opposites and Individualism combining classic silhouettes, evocative color, skins and embellishment with original pieces of art.

The Calaca bag, a generous leather tote, shines with a hand-beaded Dia De Los Muertos medallion made by artisans in Mexico and the Calia bag, alternatively, is individually hand painted by various Nicaraguan artists.

“Each piece has its own identity and is made to complement the owner’s individuality. This line is for the young, multifaceted woman who is unique in her style, whether she’s gallery hopping at Art Basel, or headed to a business meeting,” said Umana.

Callejas is passionate about designing and believes that “luxury handbags should embody the personality of the owner and be crafted in a way that exudes refinement, creativity and functionality.”

The launch of the 2018 collection was held on Sept. 12 during New York Fashion Week (NYFW) and it focused on the synergy between the two brands, highlighting their ability to provide designer handbags to style-conscious women who want to express their individuality.

Celebrities who attended the launch were: Gerrard Lobo from Orange is the New Black, acclaimed singers Falu and Gary Nesta Pine, Samrat Chakrabarti from The Viceroy’s House, Youtube star Humble the Poet, philanthropist Meera Gandhi and Miss Universe Guyana 2017 Rafieya Husain.