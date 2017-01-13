Have To Be Careful While Doing TV: Neha Dhupia

Actress Neha Dhupia, who is yet to make her fiction debut on the small screen, says in todays time one ha to be careful while picking a show on television as the medium has a “larger reach than movies”.

“Fiction is something that I haven’t looked at but if there’s an interesting fiction series, I will definitely look into it. A few of them have been run by me, but nothing really materialised either at my end or content wise,” Neha, who will next be seen as a judge on TV show “MTV Roadies Rising”, told IANS.

“You have to be very careful what you associate yourself with on television, because I feel like today it has larger reach than movies and it’s not going to spare you if you make a mistake. But having said that, I’m in talks with a couple of television productions (for) both fiction and non-fiction (shows),” she added.

Neha recently gained a lot of popularity by hosting “#NoFilterNeha”. She says if all goes as planned, “there’s definitely a season 2”.

“It’s not going to be a long wait because it’s not one of those annual calendars that we’re waiting for because the show has got enough traction but I have no one else to thank except the audience because without the audience we’re nothing,” she said.

Apart from Neha, “MTV Roadies Rising” will also feature cricketer Harbhajan Singh and actors Rannvijay Singha, Karan Kundra and Prince Narula.

The show will go on air in February.

