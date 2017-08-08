Have become more responsible after fatherhood, says Karanvir Bohra

NEW DELHI

Popular for portraying negative characters on the small screen, television actor Karanvir Bohra says after becoming a father to twin daughters, he has evolved as a person and has become more responsible.

“The only evolution that has happened in me is that I have become more responsible. Responsibility comes when children come into your life,” Karanvir told IANS over phone from Mumbai.

Karan married model-VJ Teejay Sidhu in 2006. The two became parents to two twin girls — Vienna Bohra and Raya Bella Bohra — in October 2016.

The 34-year-old actor feels men now prefer to spend more time with their children.

“The evolution I have seen from my father’s time is that my father used to tell me, and even tells me right now, that he never put his babies to bed. My doctor also said that they were never around babies, but now the evolution is that the fathers have got involved a lot into their baby’s life. So, it’s easy for the mother also,” he added.

The actor says it’s a good evolution that has happened.

Asked how easy or difficult it is for new parents to handle parenthood, Karan said: “Only when you stay with a child or a child stays with you, then you realise how difficult or easy they are. In our case, we are really blessed that we have these God’s blessings. They are pretty easy going. They do have their bad days also when they are sick or upset, but most of the time they are easy,” Karanvir said.

He says having his mother, mother-in-law and sister around has been a great help in handling the 9-month-old twins.

But Karanvir, who is popularly remembered as Viraj Dobriyal from the thriller show “Dil Se Di Dua… Saubhagyavati Bhava?”, describes parenthood as a “different experience”.

“So we are responsible and caring, but we are really blessed that these little angles are in our lives. Sometimes me and Teejay wonder what karma we have done that they’ve been sent to us. They are really God’s blessings,” he added.

How is he managing his work and personal life being a celebrity?

“When the children were sleeping, I had to work. When I come back they wait for me with open arms and mouth wide open… So it’s exciting. Fortunately, the show I am doing right now doesn’t occupy too much of my time. I shoot three-to-four days in a week and rest of the time I spend with my babies,” Karanvir said.

But he firmly believes that men should also do their bit to support their wives.

“Men should not only help, but also take the front seat whenever it comes to helping their babies because I am not just only about a diaper dad. I make cereals, milk, I put them to bed, whenever they are playing I sit and look at them… It also takes away from the mother’s busy schedule. I think every father should be involved,” he added.

IANS