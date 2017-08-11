‘Haseena Parkar’ to now release on September 22

MUMBAI

Biographical crime film “Haseena Parkar”, based on terrorist Dawood Ibrahim’s sister Haseena Parkar, is now scheduled to release on September 22.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film features Shraddha Kapoor in the title role. Shraddha’s brother Siddhanth will portray the role of Dawood Ibrahim, while Ankur Bhatia will essay Haseena’s husband Ibrahim Parkar.

The film was earlier due to release on August 18, but the date was shifted to avoid clutter.

The makers “wanted to get a better release date as there has been a lot of hard work, research and thought put behind each and every scene of the movie”, read a statement issued on behalf of the producers on Wednesday.

“As a director, it is very important for me to ensure that the film reaches out to maximum audience as it takes a lot of patience and perseverance to make a film on a subject like this. We are all set to release on September 22 and hope the audience loves it as much as we loved working on it,” Lakhia said.

The film has been produced by Nahid Khan with Swiss Entertainment.