Hasan Minhaj will be first Indian American to host Netflix series

NEW YORK – Netflix has asked Hasan Minhaj to host a weekly comedy show, and the Indian American has agreed to the 32-episode series, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

While the series will premiere later this year, Minhaj has already been in the limelight since his Netflix special “Homecoming King” came out last year and he also headlined the White House Correspondent’s dinner which President Donald Trump decided not to attend.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the Netflix family as the country braces for another election season — and like you, I cannot wait to find out who Putin picks this time,” Minhaj said in a statement.

Minhaj is currently a correspondent for The Daily Show which he joined in November 2014, and he will make his transition to Netflix in the summer.

“I’ve been a big fan of Hasan’s for many years. He’s a phenomenal writer with a distinct point of view [and] he is a brilliant performer, who is hilarious both onstage and off. And more importantly, he isn’t afraid to share his thoughtful voice and unique perspective,” Bela Bajaria, the vice president of Netflix’s content, told the Hollywood Reporter.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Minhaj will be hosting the series as well as serve as an executive producer alongside co-creator Prashanth Venkataramanujam and Art & Industry’s Michelle Caputo and Shannon Hartman.

The move will be a major blow to Comedy Central as they have already lost Michelle Wolf, also of the Daily Show, to Netflix last month.