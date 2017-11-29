Harwinder Paul Singh Lail Honored For “Exemplary” Service

Harwinder Paul Singh Lail, administrator of the Illinois Board of Governors, and past president of the Punjabi Cultural Society of Chicago, as well as past chairman of the Sikh Religious Society of Palatine’s Constitution Implementation Committee, was honored Nov. 19, by Asian Chronicle USA TV Channel with the Asian American Exemplary Civic Service Award 2017. He also received the U.S. President’s Gold Volunteer Service medallion.

The President’s Volunteer Service Award recognizes United States citizens and permanent residents who have achieved the required number of hours of service over a 12-month time period or cumulative hours over the course of a lifetime.

For adults 26 years and older, the Gold medallion requires more than 500 hours of community service over the year, according to the White House website. Requests for the President’s volunteer award are submitted by legitimate organizations, in this case, Asian Chronicle USA. Four other Asian-Americans were similarly awarded at the ceremony.

From Asian Chronicle USA Lail received the plaque, and the White House volunteer service award included a medallion, a lapel pin, and a certificate signed by President Trump. These were presented to him by Lourdes Mon, executive producer of Asian Chronicle USA in the presence of the Consul General of Korea in Chicago and nearly 400 other distinguished guests including his wife Barinderjit Kaur other family members and friends, a press release said. Mon noted Singh’s efforts community building through organizing sports, cultural, and spiritual activities in his ethnic community, local neighborhood, his place of worship, and at his workplace.

The Asian American Exemplary Civic Service Award is given annually by the Asian Chronicle TV channel to individuals and families which are cohesive role models for others to emulate, extend numerous civic and community services here and/or in their native countries, and they impact the positive image of Asians in America.

Asian Chronicle USA is a television program on public access cable broadcast in 90 suburban communities of Chicagoland area, the press release said. Lail has received several awards in the past and recognized for his service.