Harvard elects Indian American as Student Body President

Indian American Sruthi Palaniappan, 20, has been elected as the president of the Harvard University Undergraduate Council.

Her running mate Julia Huesa, 20, was elected as vice president, according to an announcement by the Undergraduate Council Election Commission, According to the Harvard Crimson.

Palaniappan and Huesa plan to work on improving the Council’s communication with the student body in their initial days in office.

“I think from the onset, better structuring the way we communicate with students is something that we need to already set the tone and plan for. I think we’re going to work on it before we even leave for break and just get off the ground running,” Palaniappan told Harvard Crimson.

Palaniappan was also the youngest delegate at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia in July 2016.

Palaniappan is currently the council’s education committee chair and she

will replace outgoing president Catherine L. Zhang.