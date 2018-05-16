Harry Arora unanimously nominated to run for 4th Congressional District in Connecticut

Indian American Harry Arora was unanimously nominated for run for Congress on behalf of the Republican party in Connecticut’s 4th Congressional District.

The investment manager and GOP candidate will now run against incumbent Democrat Jim Himes in November.

“This race is not an easy race. The incumbent is entrenched. But I do intend to take the fight to him — house by house, street by street, Facebook friend by Facebook friend,” Arora told the CT Post.

Arora had told the Stamford Advocate earlier that Himes’ and Gov. Dannel Malloy’s policies have failed Connecticut and if he wins, he will focus on the Connecticut economy, healthcare and improving the government, according to his campaign website.

The Greenwich resident, has worked as a portfolio manager and analyst for 20 years while he studied and invested in macro markets, through which he gained an understanding of government policy and its impact on economy, employment and living standards.

He was also a former employee of Amaranth Advisors, LLC, but left before its collapse in 2006, to start ARCIM Advisors, LLC, an investment management firm focused on commodities and later co-founded Northlander Advisors in 2012 and currently runs its operations.