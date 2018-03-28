Harry Arora to bypass primary for Congressional race in Connecticut

With no other opponent filing for the Congressional race in Connecticut, Indian American Harry Arora will bypass the Aug. 14 primary and head directly to the Nov. 6 general election against Democratic incumbent Rep. Jim Himes.

According to an earlier News India Times report, Arora filed his paperwork to run just two days after Christmas last year.

“My understanding of economics and policy framework will allow me to propose thoughtful policies to reverse the harm being inflicted by current policies. After a successful business career, I want to serve the public cause. I consider that my duty. I have been blessed with the American dream. Now it is my turn to give back and serve,” Arora, 48, had said in a statement on Dec. 29, 2017.

The Stamford Advocate had reported that Arora claimed Himes’ and Gov. Dannel Malloy’s policies have failed Connecticut.

On his website he criticizes the Affordable Care Act claiming that “he will propose policies to lower health care costs and provide more consumer choice” and has said that “recent policy has ‘attacked’ the state financial services and insurance industries instead of attracting entrepreneurs and jobs.”

According to an earlier News Indian Times report, Himes had been supporting President Donald Trump’s policies all throughout 2017 and confirmed that he would seek a sixth term in 2018.

If he wins, Arora will focus on the Connecticut economy, healthcare and improving the government, according to his campaign website.

Arora has worked as a portfolio manager and analyst for 20 years while he studied and invested in macro markets, through which he gained an understanding of government policy and its impact on economy, employment and living standards.

“I learned in great detail about our fiscal and monetary policies. I came to understand the impact of immigration, employment trends and industry structure. This experience has given me an appreciation of how incentives are critical for the success of a system,” he says on his campaign website.

Arora was a former employee of Amaranth Advisors, LLC, but left before its collapse in 2006, to start ARCIM Advisors, LLC, an investment management firm focused on commodities and later co-founded Northlander Advisors in 2012 and currently runs its operations.

Arora is a first generation American, who emigrated to the U.S. as a graduate school student from India.

“I still remember the day when my flight landed and I realized that I did not know a single person in the entire country. While I came to this country alone, from the day I arrived, I was the beneficiary of the generosity of Americans. Strangers became friends and partners. One such friend, Nisha, became the special person of my life in my American journey. Nisha and I are blessed with three children who are the love of our lives,” he sates on his campaign website.